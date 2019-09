Two people were confirmed dead in a crash on Mascot Road at Immel Mine Road in East Knox County on Tuesday.

Three others were taken to a hospital with injuries, including a child, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office said two cars were involved in the crash, but they did not specify the type of vehicle.

Mascot Road was expected to reopen at approximately 2:45 p.m.

