Duck Duck Goose consignment event returns to Knoxville Expo Center

One of East Tennessee's largest consignment events is back.

The spring/summer Duck-Duck-Goose consignment sale will return Wednesday, June 10 through Saturday, June 13, at the Knoxville Expo Center.

The sale has been updated to meet all social distancing guidelines and safety measures.

The sale will offer children's clothes for 50 to 90 percent off retail prices.

Families will get the chance to find gently used clothing, toys, furniture, and more at great prices during the event.

The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.