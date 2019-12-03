Smokey announced as Grand Marshal for Knoxville Christmas Parade

The 47th Annual Christmas Parade in Knoxville will delight downtown Friday, Dec. 6.

University of Tennessee's costumed mascot, Smokey, will serve as Grand Marshal of this year's parade.

The Christmas parade will start to travel through the downtown streets at 7 p.m.

The parade will start on Church Street and travel towards Gay Street, where the emcee will announce each unit as they pass. The parade will end at Gay Street and Magnolia.

Bands, dancers, lighted floats, characters and Santa Claus will parade downtown, according to the City of Knoxville.

