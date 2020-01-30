Video shows motorist hitting S.C. school crossing officer

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a motorist who was caught on camera hitting a school crossing officer in downtown Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it happened on Jan. 24 at 7:42 a.m. at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science on 1002 King Street.

Deputies released pictures and a video of the incident.

CCSO officials said the vehicle possibly had paper tags at the time of the incident.

Anybody with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is the second incident involving a school crossing officer this year.

“On January 16, on Wappoo Road in West Ashley, a motorist was cited after a school crossing officer was struck by a vehicle and transported to a hospital for treatment,” CCSO officials said. “The sheriff’s office urges drivers to use extra caution in school zones, to follow the crossing officer’s directions, and to yield right-of-way until students and crossing officers have exited the crosswalk.”

