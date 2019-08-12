GRIFFIN: Keon Johnson could be Vols 'number one defender' from day-1

It was a huge get recently on the basketball recruiting trail for Tennessee. The Vols received a verbal commit from 6'4" guard Keon Johnson out of Webb school in Bell Buckle, Tennessee.

The talented 4-star athlete has not only shined for Webb, but also in AAU ball, where he's been coached the past three seasons by former Vol great, Mark Griffin, who watched Johnson play in some 100 games. That's why Griffin can say with confidence that young Keon has excellent work ethic, especially on the defensive end of the floor. In fact, so much so he says, " I think when he steps on Campus on Day-1 he should probably be their number one defender just based on how hard he works and how good he is on the defensive side. He likes to be coached and if you're gonna play for coach Barnes you're gonna have to put up with discipline and that's one thing Keon's really good at doing is being able to take coaching and apply that in the future."

The rising high school senior picked the Vols over defending national champion Virginia and Ohio State.