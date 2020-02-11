Taylor Named to SEC Football Leadership Council

Tennessee football rising junior cornerback Alontae Taylor is set to represent the Vols as a member of the Southeastern Conference Leadership Council this weekend.

The council consists of one football student-athlete from each of the conference's 14 schools and will meet for its annual gathering at the SEC offices on Birmingham this Friday and Saturday.

Among the agenda items for the group is a review of NCAA and SEC legislative items, open discussion on topics submitted by members of the Council, and engagement with football officials on rules of the game and student-athlete/referee interaction.

The event also includes a conversation with SEC alum and three-time NBA All-Star Antoine Walker to discuss his book, "Gone in an Instant" along with a discussion on financial literacy and education. The meeting is closed with an opportunity for the players to meet and talk with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The Football Leadership Council is one of three components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The other two components are the Men's and Women's Basketball Leadership Councils. Student-Athlete Leadership Councils were introduced for the sports of football and men's and women's basketball, which, in addition to the conference's longstanding Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness.

Taylor appeared in all 13 games this past season and started six of them for the Vols. The Manchester, Tennessee native, finished the year with 33 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups. Taylor started the final four games of the season and had two tackles in the Vols' victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

The student-athletes who comprise this year's SEC Football Leadership Council are: Alontae Taylor (Tennessee), Mac Jones (Alabama), Jordan Silver (Arkansas), Kameron Brown (Auburn), Kaiir Elam (Florida), Kearis Jackson (Georgia), Josh Paschal (Kentucky), Avery Atkins (LSU), Mahomed "MoMo" Sanogo (Ole Miss), Kobe Jones (Mississippi State), Larry Rountree III (Missouri), Ryan Hilinski (South Carolina) and Andre White Jr. (Texas A&M) and Cam Robinson (Vanderbilt).