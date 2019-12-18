2019 Signing Day: Where East Tennessee high school players are headed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It's National Signing Day, follow where East Tennessee high school athletes are expected to be signing.
Maryville High School
Tee Hodge - RB Tennessee
Mason Shelton - LB Coastal Carolina
Cade Chambers - QB Indiana State
Greenback High School
Derrell Bailey Jr. - OL / DL Virginia Tech
South Doyle High School
Elijah Young - RB Missouri
Catholic High School
Cooper Mayes - OL Tennessee
Bryn Tucker - OL Clemson
Chancellor Bright - S Marshall
Tyler Baron - DE to be announced at 12:30 p.m.
