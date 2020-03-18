2020 Visit Knoxville Open postponed

The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced the cancellation and postponement of multiple tournaments across several tour stops across several tours over the coming months.

At the time of publication, the 2020 Visit Knoxville Open - originally scheduled for May 11-17th - is listed on the postponed list.

According to Simmons Bank Open Executive Director Patrick Nichol, tournament directors across the country have been working with constituents to see if they are able play tournaments later in the summer.

"We are going to pause all of our activity for the next few weeks in hopes that the environment has changed to a point where we can go back to some sense of normalcy. When that point arises, each of our staff members will reach out to you individually to discuss all of the options available to you and your business. I cannot stress enough how important your partnership is, so please know that we are going to remain in lockstep with the PGA TOUR as we navigate this unprecedented time in our game," Nichol said in a statement.

Nichol went on to say that event directors' top priority is always the health and safety of the community, volunteers, players and sponsors is of the highest priority.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of all those impacted as we work through this process. Our hope is that you, your family and your business remain healthy through this crisis. At some point, we hope the Visit Knoxville Open can provide some much-needed positive social relief and entertainment for our community," said Nichol.