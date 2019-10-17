Harper hoping to make former teammates, alumni proud

"It's the University of Tennessee," said first-year Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper.

The three-time national champion says the Lady Vol brand is as big as it is because of the players - like her - that came before.

Harper says former players like Chamique Holdsclaw and Tamika Catchings have reached out to her and attended off-season practices.

"It's really cool. I know when I was a player it was important to Pat, it was important to our coaching staff and to our program to have players come back and I know what it means to me to still feel part of the program," said Harper.

The Sparta native continued to say she wants to make her former teammates and alumni proud of the program's current success.

"We have what we have because of them. It's been really fun. I've had a little bit of nostalgia when Chamique Holdsclaw is on campus and when you get to see Tamika Catchings," said Harper.

The Lady Vols open the season with an exhibition game vs. Carson-Newman at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, October 29th.