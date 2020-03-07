Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans to take time off for 'personal reasons'

Updated: Sat 5:40 PM, Mar 07, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans did not play Saturday in UK's game at Florida. John Calipari announced about an hour prior to tipoff that Hagans wasn't on the team plane.

"Ashton did not make the trip with us to Florida," said Calipari. "He and I met a couple days ago and he asked to step away for a couple days for personal reasons. I support his decision. We are going to need him at 100% for the postseason."

 
