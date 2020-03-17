UT administration, coaches address interruptions to seasons

The University Of Tennessee athletic department met with limited media Tuesday to address the latest updates concerning winter and spring sports and how they were recently affected by the coronavirus.

UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer opened up the press conference by speaking to his feelings regarding the abrupt end to student athletes' seasons.

.@phillipfulmer We have and will continue to make efforts to address the coronavirus through a community lens. Our one goal and only way to declare victory is to not overwhelm our medical system. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/RyfPpPtAoc — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) March 17, 2020

“Our coaches and athletes realize and have responded beautifully. If there is one thing our Volunteer spirit has prepared us for is to unite for the sake of the greater good," Fulmer said in a prepared statement.

Fulmer continued to state that no campus athletic facilities were open to current student athletes and that he encourages each to begin working out from home.

UTAD @phillipfulmer says all student athletes are encouraged to start home. All facilities are closed. Regarding additional eligibility, Fulmer says that gets into an NCAA issue but will be addressed at a later date @wvlt pic.twitter.com/5DPiNsR6QY — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) March 17, 2020

When asked about future eligibility for seniors, Fulmer said it's an issue to be taken up with the NCAA and something to be discussed at a later date.