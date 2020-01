Former Tennessee teammates Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield — the duo known as "Peanut Butter & Jelly" — faced one another in the NBA on Monday night.

Schofield's Wizards got the best of Williams' Celtics, 99-94.

Williams scored nine points and had six rebounds.

Schofield logged four minutes, but did not score for the Wizards.

The two players traded jerseys after the game.