Alontae Taylor Voted Vice Chair of SEC Football Leadership Council

Alontae Taylor, a rising junior on the Tennessee football team, was recently selected as Vice Chair of the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council.

Taylor was selected by a vote of his peers at a meeting of the council held recently at the SEC offices in Birmingham. The Manchester, Tennessee, native will attend a portion of the SEC Spring Meetings in May to meet with conference leadership and provide feedback on SEC legislative proposals.

The Football Leadership Council is one of three components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The other two components are the Men's and Women's Basketball Leadership Councils. Student-Athlete Leadership Councils were introduced for the sports of football and men's and women's basketball, which, in addition to the conference's longstanding Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. The councils serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness.

During its recent meeting, the council met with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, reviewed NCAA and SEC legislative items, discussed a number of topics submitted by members of the Council, and engaged with football officials on rules of the game and student-athlete/referee interaction.

Taylor, a defensive back, appeared in all 13 games for Tennessee this past season, logging six starts. He finished the year with 33 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups. He is a Communications Studies major and was recently named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.