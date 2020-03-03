Bearden, Maryville girls among region semifinal winners

Some of the most exciting high school basketball of the season are the region semifinals. It’s win or go home for several teams, who’ve had great seasons up to this point.

The Region 2-AAA semifinals were held at the Bearden gym on Monday night. In the opener it was a tight contest with Maryville outlasting Oak Ridge, 71-67.

In the nightcap, it was the host Lady Bulldogs beating rival Farragut 58-42.

The Lady Rebels(28-4) will now fave Bearden (29-2), for the Region

2-AAA Girls Basketball Championship on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Both teams will advance to Saturday’s State Sectionals vs. either Science Hill or Daniel Boone.

Also advancing in the girls bracket on Monday night were Carter, Gatlinburg-Pittman and the Grainger Lady Grizzlies, who are now an impressive 31-2 on the season.

