Beat the Gators by donating blood like a Volunteer

Medic Regional Blood Center is giving you the opportunity to help beat the Gators. All you have to do is donate blood.

Anyone who donates will also receive a free movie ticket, t-shirt, coupons for Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salsarita's, Texas Road House, and Papa John's.

The contest runs September 16-20. See the full list of times and locations below:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue – 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike – Tues and Thurs 7:30 PM – 7 PM Wed & Fri 6:30 PM – 6 PM

Athens - 213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104 – Tues-Fri 8:30 AM – 5 PM

Crossville - 79 South Main Street – Tues-Friday 8:30 AM – 5 PM

University of Tennessee Campus:

Student Center –Tuesday, and Wednesday – Noon to 7 PM

Health, Physical Education and Recreation Building – Thursday and Friday – 11 AM to 7 PM

Community Drives:

Tuesday:

Jefferson City Walmart – Noon to 7 PM

Food City – Tazewell – 11 AM to 6 PM

Wednesday:

Sevierville Walmart – 11 AM to 7 PM

Lowe’s – Harriman – 11 AM to 6 PM

Thursday:

Maryville Walmart – Noon to 7 PM

Friday:

Morristown Walmart – 11 AM to 6 PM

Newport Walmart – 11 AM to 6 PM