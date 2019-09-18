Beat the Gators by donating blood like a Volunteer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Medic Regional Blood Center is giving you the opportunity to help beat the Gators. All you have to do is donate blood.
Anyone who donates will also receive a free movie ticket, t-shirt, coupons for Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salsarita's, Texas Road House, and Papa John's.
The contest runs September 16-20. See the full list of times and locations below:
Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue – 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM
Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike – Tues and Thurs 7:30 PM – 7 PM Wed & Fri 6:30 PM – 6 PM
Athens - 213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104 – Tues-Fri 8:30 AM – 5 PM
Crossville - 79 South Main Street – Tues-Friday 8:30 AM – 5 PM
University of Tennessee Campus:
Student Center –Tuesday, and Wednesday – Noon to 7 PM
Health, Physical Education and Recreation Building – Thursday and Friday – 11 AM to 7 PM
Community Drives:
Tuesday:
Jefferson City Walmart – Noon to 7 PM
Food City – Tazewell – 11 AM to 6 PM
Wednesday:
Sevierville Walmart – 11 AM to 7 PM
Lowe’s – Harriman – 11 AM to 6 PM
Thursday:
Maryville Walmart – Noon to 7 PM
Friday:
Morristown Walmart – 11 AM to 6 PM
Newport Walmart – 11 AM to 6 PM