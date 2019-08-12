COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Catholic Fighting Irish

The schedule looks far different than usual for Knoxville Catholic's football team this season.

The program, which won the Class 5A state championship in 2017, is moving from Division 1 of the TSSAA to Division 2.

Due to the move, the Irish will be taking several long road trips this season, and won't play against other teams in the Knoxville area.

The Irish return several key players at skill positions, as well as University of Tennessee commit Cooper Mays.

