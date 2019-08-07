COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Jeff Co. Patriots

Starting his 4th season as head coach of the Jefferson County Patriots is former Vol great Spencer Riley. The old offensive lineman says his bunch will be strong up front and have a proven quarterback behind them in Tanner Adkins. The Pats do lose a 15-hundred yard rusher in Chris Hawkins, but they do gain some speed thanks to a new turf field at the school. It's something the kids are working on getting used to says coach Riley, "Our new carpet it's been good came a big rain storm yesterday and we never missed a beat we just kept on going we're excited about it but they're having to adjust a little bit because it is a little hotter for them so that first day back they were like, whew!"

The first game on that new turf is the season opener, Friday august

23rd against Sevier County.