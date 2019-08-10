COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Oneida Indians

Oneida finished the 2018 season with an 8-4 record, after a run to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The team lost its starting quarterback during the offseason to a non-football related injury, but coaches are hoping to get him back by mid-season.

Regardless, the mindset never changes for the Indians.

"We're going to try to improve each and every day," said head coach Tony Lambert. "I'm going to coach you everyday, every play here."

Oneida opens the season on Aug. 23 at home against Oliver Springs.