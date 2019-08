The Powell Panthers faced adversity seven games into the 2018 season, when their six wins were stripped due to an ineligible player.

The coaches and players have put that in the past, however, and are focused on 2019, which has the components of what could be a great season.

The Panthers return several key pieces, and are ranked No. 5 in our Varsity All-Access preseason poll.

See the video above for perspective from head coach Matt Lowe.