The Sevier County Smoky Bears have been working hard throughout the offseason to improve upon last year's two-win football season.

Head Coach Tony Linginfelter says the team has come together during fall camp, and has a chance to be explosive on offense.

"We expect to be a lot more explosive and efficient and we've got some people that can run in the open field," said Linginfelter.

Sevier County opens the season at Jefferson County on Aug. 23.