COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Seymour Eagles

The Seymour Eagles are looking to get back to the winning ways of 2015 and 2016, when they had winning records.

Seymour won just two games in 2018, and none the season prior.

New head coach Scott Branton was promoted from his previous post of offensive coordinator during the offseason, and those in the program hope he can lead a turnaround.

"We're setting an example for the underclassmen," said defensive end Buzz King. "We're trying to show everybody else what to do and what not to do so we can help Seymour become a better team in the future."

The team's "keyword" throughout the offseason has been "investment". They hope that attitude will lead to results when the season begins.

Seymour opens the season on Aug. 23 against nearby TKA.