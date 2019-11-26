Carson-Newman’s Peebles earns defensive honor

For the second time this season, Knoxville native and Carson-Newman junior linebacker Rondrow Peebles has been named Tennessee Sportswriters Association's State Defensive Player of the Week.

Peebles earns the honor after powering Carson-Newman to an opportunistic defensive win in the first round of the playoffs at No. 11 Bowie State 17-9.

This is Peebles second weekly laurel from the TSWA. He was also named state defensive player of the week following Carson-Newman's season-opening 20-13 win over West Florida. It's the fifth time an Eagle has been recognized with defensive player of the week honors from the organization.

In addition to Peebles pair of accolades, Trayzel Jureidini-Wyche (Douglasville, Ga.), Wycleff Phanor (Naples, Fla.) and Darius Williams (St. Petersburg, Fla.) have all been recognized.

Peebles posted eight tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. The Knoxville, Tenn., native helped the Eagles' defense hold BSU to 0-for-5 in the red zone, forcing a pair of turnovers, along with a season-low in points. He collected two sacks and another tackle for loss in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs had been averaging 42 points per game and 53 points at home before being limited to a season-low nine.

The Eagles halted Bowie State's 11-game winning streak overall and its nine-game home winning streak. Carson-Newman ended a four-game road playoff losing streak and a four-game road losing streak to ranked teams. Bowie State was the highest ranked team the Eagles have beaten since defeating No. 5 North Alabama in the playoffs in 2009. That contest represents one of now three road playoff victories for Carson-Newman since moving to Division II.

Peebles and the rest of the Eagles are in action in the second round of the NCAA playoffs at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday. Kickoff with the Bears is at 2 p.m. Coverage on the Eagle Sports Network starts at 1 p.m. with the AEC Tailgate Show on Joy 620 (WRJZ-AM, Knoxville) and online at cneagles.com/live.