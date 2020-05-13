Carter senior making waves

If there's one thing swimmers become good at - besides holding their breath - it's learning to entertain themselves while staring at the black line at the bottom of a pool during practice.

Carter High School swimmer Annie Rimmer sings songs in her head to stay amused. So far it's worked out for the senior Hornet, who this fall will become the first female athlete in school history to play a sport in the Southeastern Conference when she dives head-first into the Lady Vols program.

"Tennessee has been my home forever so being on the swim team is something that I've wanted for so long. Talking to Matt [Kredich], I just came out and said 'this is what I want to do, I want to be a part of that mission that you all are on.'"

That mission, an outright SEC Championship, was seen through by the Lady Vols for the first time in school history in late February.

"I know they worked so hard for their SEC championship and I just want to be a part of that."

Rimmer has already made connections with future teammates and Olympic hopefuls like Erika Brown.

"Annie is just a little bundle of joy and fun. She is someone who's always going to make you smile and I think she's a great embodiment of a Lady Vol. We call ourselves selfless warriors: we're poised and put others before ourselves and I see that in Annie," said Brown.

Rimmer said Brown, an American record-holder in the 100 butterfly and the 2019 SEC Female Swimmer of the Year, is an inspiration to younger swimmers. It's the kind of role Rimmer would like to play for underclassmen athletes at Carter.

"I just want to be an encouragement for younger kids at Carter to just believe that they can achieve whatever they put their mind to."

