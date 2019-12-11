Catholic basketball team heads to D.C. for tournament

The holidays always bring good cheer and this year it brings good basketball games for Knoxville Catholic.

The Irish head north to the nation's capital Thursday morning ahead of the Gonzaga D.C. Classic.

Knoxville Catholic is one of eight teams competing in Washington, D.C. this weekend but isn't making the longest trip. That title belongs to Gonzaga Prep out of Washington state.

Other teams competing include Georgetown Preparatory School (MD), Gonzaga College High School (DC), Gray Collegiate Academy (SC), McDonogh School (MD), Imhotep (PA) and St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School (VA).