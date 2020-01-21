Central names Nick Craney head football coach

The back-to-back defending state champion Central High School Bobcats have named Nick Craney its latest head football coach.

The Greeneville native was named interim head coach after Bryson Rosser announced his resignation following six seasons with the team.

Craney served as the Bobcats defensive coordinator for the past four seasons. Although this is Craney's first head coaching position in football, he's no stranger to being at the helm of a program. He currently serves as the CHS head track and field coach.