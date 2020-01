Bryson Rosser resigned as head football coach at Central High School Tuesday evening.

Bryson Rosser led the Bobcats to back-to-back 5A state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Rosser compiled a 60-22 record and never missed the playoffs in his six seasons in Fountain City.

Central hired Rosser away from Tennessee State, where he was a graduate assistant coach after playing quarterback for the Tigers.