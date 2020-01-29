Coatney among 2020 TSSAA HOF inductees

he 2020 TSSAA Hall of Fame inductees have been selected. Nine new members will be inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame at the annual luncheon at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Three administrators, four coaches, one official, and one contributor will be inducted that day to join others in the annual gathering of those selected since the process began in 1982.

Those being inducted at this year’s luncheon are: Barbara Daush, administrator from Memphis; Turner Jackson, administrator from Cleveland; Clint Parnell, administrator from Nashville; Bobby Alston, coach from Memphis; Buck Coatney, coach from Knoxville; Carolyn Jackson, coach from Chattanooga; Jeff Morris, coach from Milan; Shelby Miller, official from Elizabethton; and the late Marion Wilhoite, contributor from Columbia.

Buck Coatney was the head football coach at Fulton High School in Knoxville for 19 seasons (1992 – 2010). He compiled a 144 – 91 overall record. His Falcons were TSSAA state champions in 2003, 2004, and 2006 and state runner-up finishes in 2002 and 2007. He was awarded the Tennessee Titans Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year in 2004 and received the National Football Foundation’s Amateur Football Award, AP Coach of the Year, East TN Coach of the Year, and State Coach of the Year numerous times

The Hall of Fame luncheon will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18. The luncheon is to not only honor the new inductees and their families, but to honor all past inductees into the TSSAA Hall of Fame. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 10. You may purchase the tickets at $35.00 each by visiting our website (www.tssaa.org). Please print off the ticket form and mail it to our office along with a check or money order. All ticket orders will be available for pick-up on the day of the luncheon. There will be NO ticket sales at the door.