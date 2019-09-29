Coleman, Gatlin finish 1-2 at IAAF World Championships

Former Tennessee sprinting standouts Christian Coleman (2014-17) and Justin Gatlin (2001-02) secured gold and silver medals Saturday evening at the 2019 IAAF World Championships, taking the top spots in the men's 100-meter dash final at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Coleman clocked a personal-best time of 9.76 to secure the first world outdoor title of his career. The performance trimmed .05 seconds off his 2019 world-leading time and moved Coleman into sixth on the all-time list in the men's 100m dash.

Gatlin won his ninth world championships medal with a time of 9.89, edging Canada's Andre De Grasse who clocked in at 9.90. The 37-year-old Gatlin ranks second in Team USA history on the men's side with nine world medals behind sprinting legend Carl Lewis (10).

Saturday's race saw an inverse of the 2017 final in London, when Gatlin took home gold while Coleman posted a silver medal finish. Both sprinters notably knocked off 11-time world champion Usain Bolt, who claimed bronze two years ago.

Coleman was a three-year letterwinner for the Vols and won the Bowerman award in 2017, which honors the most outstanding athlete in collegiate track & field. A five-time national champion and 12-time All-American at Tennessee, Coleman holds all-time collegiate records in the outdoor 100m (9.82) and indoor 60m (6.45).

Gatlin remarkably captured a program-record six individual national titles in two seasons on Rocky Top, helping Tennessee to the 2001 outdoor and 2002 indoor NCAA team championships. He and Coleman stand as the only athletes in collegiate history to sweep all four short sprint titles in the same season: indoor 60m, indoor 200m, outdoor 100m and outdoor 200m.

Tennessee alumni continue action at the World Championships with sophomore Jonathan Sacoor (Belgium) and VFL Nathan Strother (United States) competing in the men's 400m. Preliminary heats begin Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9:35 a.m. ET.

