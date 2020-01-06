Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy as new head coach

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to become their new head coach one day after announcing Jason Garrett would not return.

McCarthy, who interviewed with the Cowboys over the weekend, was the head coach in Green Bay for 13 seasons from 2006-2018, leading them to the playoffs in nine of those seasons including a Super Bowl victory following the 2010 season.

The Packers knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in both 2014 and 2016, and his one Super Bowl victory came at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a developing story. More details to come as they become available.

