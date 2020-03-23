Cyber sweat session: Knoxville gyms going digital

The scene inside Crossfit Bearden is a little different these days.

“There’s been quite a few tears, quite a few difficult conversations," said owner Joe Townsend.

He and his wife Kim decided to close their gym a week ago, and up until Sunday were still able to organize open-air workouts with members. That ended when Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 17, shutting gyms down until April 6th.

“It’s been interesting. We’ve been thankful to be part of a larger crossfit community that’s been kind of throwing ideas out there," said Townsend.

Just like other industries have been forced to do, Crossfit Bearden has gone digital - offering four classes a day, seven days a week to its more than 120 clients.

“It’s been awesome. Even though we can’t be around each other, things like Facebook and Instagram and these online classes we’ve been doing, people are showing up and willing to help not just themselves but each other which I think we all can do in this time," Townsend said.

It's an experience that's been difficult, but one that's opened Townsend's eyes to a bigger picture.

“We definitely feel fortunate with technology these days where we can still provide a service and then putting everything in perspective. We’re closed and that sucks and it’s tough on our business but there’s far worse consequences to what’s happening right now than business.”

