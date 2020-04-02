Davis honored by WBCA

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced its NCAA Division I Coaches' All-America Team on Thursday, and the University of Tennessee's Rennia Davis is among those earning honorable mention accolades.

Davis garnered WBCA All-America Honorable Mention for the second year in a row and picked up her third national postseason recognition of 2020. She had previously received honorable mention nods from Associated Press (AP) and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

A 6-foot-2 junior forward from Jacksonville, Fla., Davis was the Lady Vols' only active returning starter for the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign. She helped Tennessee tie for third in the SEC with a 10-6 record after being picked seventh and finish 21-10 overall after the Lady Vols wound up 19-13/7-9 (8th) a year ago. She finished third in the SEC at 18.0 ppg., which is the highest scoring average by a Lady Vol since Candace Parker in 2008 (21.3). Davis also was fifth in the SEC at 8.2 rpg., which is the seventh-best rebounding average ever by a Lady Vol junior.

Davis connected on 46.9 percent of her attempts from the field and 80.2 percent from the free throw line, and she tallied a team-leading 34 three-pointers this season. Additionally, Davis was second on the team in steals (28) and third in assists (74).

Against nine ranked opponents, Davis put up 19.8 ppg. and 7.0 rpg. and shot 43.8% on field goals and 84.2% on free throws vs. those teams. She averaged 19.9 ppg. and 8.0 rpg. vs. SEC foes while hitting 49.6% from the field and 82.8% at the charity stripe in 16 regular-season contests.

Additionally, Davis scored in double figures in 28 straight games and posted 11 double-doubles, which tied for seventh all-time by a UT junior. She is knotted at 10th in Tennessee history with 29 career double-doubles in 94 games. The three-year letterwinner also amassed 25 games of 15+ points and tallied 20+ points six times as a junior, including a pair of 30+ efforts.

Among other honors in 2019-20, Davis made the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10, the John R. Wooden Top 20 and was a three-time SEC Player of the Week and a USBWA National Player of the Week on one occasion.