East-West All Star Classic rosters released

Are you not quite ready to give up high school

football? Well you're in luck with the 13th annual East-West All Star game coming this Friday night at Austin Peay State University.

Close to 90 of the state's best players will compete in the annual classic. Nearly 20 of them are from our viewing area including Greenback standout and state Mr. Football Holden Willis, who's received a preferred walk-on offer by Tennessee.

Attached to this page are links to complete rosters for each squad.

TEAM PRACTICE SITE: Both squads will be practicing at Austin Peay on the game field on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Practices will take place at UT-Martin on Wednesday due to Austin Peay playoff practice. All schedules are tentative.

PRACTICE DATES: Tuesday, December 10-Friday, December 13. Practices are open to the public and media.

PRACTICE TIMES: (Approx.) East: Tuesday 6:30 PM, Wednesday 11 AM & 3:00 PM at UT-Martin, Thursday 8:30 AM & 2:15 PM, Friday 2:00 PM. West: Tuesday 4 PM, Wednesday 9 AM & 1:00 PM at UT-Martin, Thursday 10:30 AM & 4:00 PM, Friday 1 PM (all times CST). These times are subject to change. Please call Murphy Fair to confirm times and locations in case of schedule changes due to inclement weather.

GAME DATE: Friday, December 13, 2019, Kickoff 7:00 PM CST

SITE: Fortera Stadium (cap. 10,000) at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN

STREAMING: Streaming for the game will be announced soon.

TICKETS: : Tickets are $10 (cash only) and will be available for purchase at the gate.

PARTICIPANTS: Approximately 88 high school seniors from across Tennessee divided into East and West teams.

HEAD COACHES: East- Charles Fant (Chattanooga Notre Dame), West- Scott Stidham, (South Gibson)

LAST YEAR'S RESULT: West All-Stars defeated East All-Stars 40-7.

SERIES RECORD: West leads the series 7-5.