Gameday | Vols vs. Georgia State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Vols turned the ball over on the second play of their initial drive, giving Georgia State the ball on Tennessee's twenty one yard line. The Panthers capitalized on the turn over and scored a touchdown at the twelve minute mark of the first quarter.

Tennessee would answer back with a drive that took almost eight minutes off the clock ending in a Marquez Callaway touchdown reception to tie the game at, 7-7 with just over four minutes to go in the first quarter.

Ty Chandler was next up for the Vols, scoring on a thirty one yard run just before the end of the 1st quarter giving the vols a 14-7 lead over Georgia State.

The Panthers scored on a six and a half minute drive ending in a touchdown to tie the game at, 14-14 late in the second quarter.

The Vols showed a spark and put together a drive at the very end of the second quarter but had to settle for a field goal. Tennessee took a 17-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Georgia State was the first to strike in the second half, scoring a touchdown four and a half minutes into the second half. taking the lead, 20-17.

Tennessee closed The Panthers lead to one point with a field goal in the waning minutes of the third quarter.

Georgia State took the lead back midway through the fourth quarter, staying ahead of the Vols by five points.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

