Fans rip SEC Commissioner after statement defending referees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement Wednesday defending conference referees after a weekend of questionable calls.
You can read the full statement here:
Plenty of Tennessee and South Carolina fans were quick to respond to the tweet from the official SEC account and the newly-made @SECOfficiating account.
Greg Sankey pic.twitter.com/vrDhuveBs7— Brayden (@BrayLew94) October 23, 2019
Also, why not address why an official timeout was called for absolutely no reason that benefited Alabama. What was surprising about that other than Alabama’s defense wasn’t ready for the play.— M. Aaron Spencer (@aaronspencer23) October 23, 2019
This is pathetic, Sankey would have been better off not saying anything, this is an awful statement and just think the SEC worked for days on this.— M. Aaron Spencer (@aaronspencer23) October 23, 2019
cowardly and gutless but I expected no less. there is no such thing as private accountability. Accountability must be public.— Montessor (@jeffkahrs) October 23, 2019
I watched two games this past weekend, where officials were very suspect. I think SEC officiating was responsible for win by Florida.While it may not have changed the outcome of the Ala vs Tenn game, they definitely hampered the abilities of Tenn to overcome the Alabama lead.— Big Orange Volunteer (@MopedTN) October 23, 2019