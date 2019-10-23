Fans rip SEC Commissioner after statement defending referees

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement Wednesday defending conference referees after a weekend of questionable calls.

You can read the full statement here:

Plenty of Tennessee and South Carolina fans were quick to respond to the tweet from the official SEC account and the newly-made @SECOfficiating account.

Also, why not address why an official timeout was called for absolutely no reason that benefited Alabama. What was surprising about that other than Alabama’s defense wasn’t ready for the play. — M. Aaron Spencer (@aaronspencer23) October 23, 2019

This is pathetic, Sankey would have been better off not saying anything, this is an awful statement and just think the SEC worked for days on this. — M. Aaron Spencer (@aaronspencer23) October 23, 2019

cowardly and gutless but I expected no less. there is no such thing as private accountability. Accountability must be public. — Montessor (@jeffkahrs) October 23, 2019