Five-star recruit Jaden Springer commits to Tennessee

Tennessee basketball added another five-star commitment to the 2020 recruiting class.

Jaden Springer announced his commitment to the Vols on Wednesday.

Springer is the No. 16 in ESPN's class of 2020 rankings. Springer is the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 4 in the state of Florida. Springer attends IMG Academy in Florida.

100% committed just wanna thank God🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ev9Urer3r1 — Jaden Springer (@jadenspringer11) October 23, 2019

Breaking: 5-Star recruit Jaden Springer, ESPN's No. 16 player in the class of 2020, tells @PaulBiancardi he's committing to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/zuDedC8iE3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 23, 2019

