Five-star recruit Jaden Springer commits to Tennessee

Jaden Springer is ranked No. 16 in ESPN's Top 100. / (WVLT)
Updated: Wed 1:20 PM, Oct 23, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Tennessee basketball added another five-star commitment to the 2020 recruiting class.

Jaden Springer announced his commitment to the Vols on Wednesday.

Springer is the No. 16 in ESPN's class of 2020 rankings. Springer is the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 4 in the state of Florida. Springer attends IMG Academy in Florida.

