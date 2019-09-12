Former Lady Vol Harrison earns WNBA honor

Former Tennessee women's basketball standout and current Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison has been selected by the Associated Press as the 2019 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year.

Harrison, who starred at UT from 2011-15, just completed her first season with the Wings after sitting out the entire 2018 campaign with the Las Vegas Aces due to medical reasons. The 6-foot-3 graduate of Nashville's Hillsboro High School, averaged 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals while playing 25.6 minutes per game.

She started 29 of her 31 contests this year with the Wings and led the team in rebounding while finishing fourth in scoring in her third active season in the league.

Harrison was the No. 12 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in 2015 and sat out that year while recovering from a knee injury suffered during her senior season at UT. She played 26 games in Phoenix in 2016 and was traded to San Antonio prior to the 2017 campaign. She started 33 of 34 contests with the Stars before the franchise moved to Las Vegas in 2018.

At Tennessee Harrison was a two-time AP Honorable Mention All-America selection, a two-time Coaches All-SEC First Team pick and the 2014 SEC Tournament MVP. She also was a four-year member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.