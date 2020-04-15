Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill transfers to Kentucky

Former Lady Vols guard Jazmine Massengill is headed up I-75 to join the Kentucky women's basketball team. She will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

The Chattanooga native played in 53 games at Tennessee and ranked second on the team in assists last season. The 6-foot guard averaged 6.5 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game last season, hitting 40 percent from the field and tripled her output from long range after hitting only a handful of 3s as a freshman.

Massengill joins Tennessee natives Rhyne Howard (Bradley Central) and Keke McKinney (Fulton) on the Wildcats roster.

Massengill entered college as the No. 11 overall player in the 2018 class according to Prospectsnation.com while she was the No. 25 overall player by ESPN.com. The 2018 McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic participant also was tabbed NACA Sports First-Team All-America as a senior and was Naismith All-America Honorable Mention as a junior.