Former Lady Vol Nicky Anosike takes over Anderson County girls basketball team

The name of Anderson County's newest girls basketball coach has a familiar ring for many in the area. Former Lady Vol Nicky Anosike took the reigns of the Lady Mavs program Wednesday, according to athletic director Gary Terry.

"I was a little surprised when she reached out, she's a WNBA all-star and a Pat Head Summitt product, and we're very excited to have her," Terry said.

Anosike was most recently an assistant coach under Holly Warlick during the 2018 season and has been coaching in the Knoxville area for the last year.

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes added Anosike's younger brother E.J. to the roster as a grad transfer on Wednesday. A first-team All-NEC selection for Sacred Heart last season, Anosike ranked among the top 20 in all of Division I in offensive rebounds per game (4.18, fourth), total rebounds per game (11.6 rpg, sixth), double-doubles (18, seventh) and defensive rebounds per game (7.42, 19th).

During her career at Rocky Top, Nicky helped lead the Lady Vols to NCAA National Championships in 2007 and 2008, earning NCAA All-Final Four Team accolades on both occasions. She helped the Big Orange in claiming three SEC Tournament titles and one regular season crown, earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2005.

An introductory press conference is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. in the Anderson County High School library.

