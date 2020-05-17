Former Lady Vols Green, Massengill transfer to SEC rivals

Two former Lady Vols basketball players have transferred to SEC rivals.

Jazmine Massengill left UT on March 3 and transferred to the University of Kentucky.

Zaay Green has joined Texas A&M.

Both schools are regular opponents on Tennessee's schedule.

Green could be immediately eligible to play for the Aggies after missing most of the 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL.

Massengill will have to receive a waiver from the NCAA due to the transfer rule. Massengill will have two years of eligibility left.

