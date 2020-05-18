Fulton's Rob Black to be inducted into Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time state champion football coach Rob Black will be inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame later this summer.

Black joins his father Bob Black and former Fulton football coach Buck Coatney in the Hall.

Black took over the reins of the Falcon program in 2011 and has guided Fulton to nine consecutive playoff appearances.

The six-time region coach of the year has compiled a 91-27 record in his nine seasons on Broadway and guided the Falcons on a 36-game win streak that began in October 2012 and ended in a 49-18 loss to Maryville in August of 2015.

Black's Falcons set the Tennessee high school football record in scoring offense (57.4 ppg) and scoring defense (9.6 ppg) during the 2013 campaign.

The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame will host its 39th-annual induction ceremony virtually on WVLT's sister station WBXX on July 21st at 7 p.m.

