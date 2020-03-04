GIRLS BBALL: Region Championship scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES
Region 1-A
North Greene 45 - Cloudland 41
Region 2-A
Oneida 51 - Wartburg 32
Region 1-AA
Elizabethton 50 - Grainger 40
Region 2-AA
Carter 63 - Gatlinburg-Pittman 61
Region 1-AAA
Science Hill 70 - Daniel Boone 38
Region 2-AAA
Maryville 61 - Bearden 45
Region 3-AAA
Bradley Central vs. Stone Memorial
SECTIONAL MATCHUPS
SATURDAY
Class AAA
Bearden at Science Hill
Daniel Boone at Maryville
Class AA
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Elizabethton
Grainger at Carter
Class A
Wartburg at North Greene
Cloudland at Oneida