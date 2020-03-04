GIRLS BBALL: Region Championship scores

Updated: Wed 11:47 PM, Mar 04, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

Region 1-A
North Greene 45 - Cloudland 41

Region 2-A
Oneida 51 - Wartburg 32

Region 1-AA
Elizabethton 50 - Grainger 40

Region 2-AA
Carter 63 - Gatlinburg-Pittman 61

Region 1-AAA
Science Hill 70 - Daniel Boone 38

Region 2-AAA
Maryville 61 - Bearden 45

Region 3-AAA
Bradley Central vs. Stone Memorial

SECTIONAL MATCHUPS
SATURDAY

Class AAA
Bearden at Science Hill
Daniel Boone at Maryville

Class AA
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Elizabethton
Grainger at Carter

Class A
Wartburg at North Greene
Cloudland at Oneida

 