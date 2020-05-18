Georgia tight end commits to Tennessee

Tennessee's continued hot streak on the recruiting trail picked up more steam Monday with Miles Campbell's commitment.

The three-star tight end from South Paulding, Georgia committed to the Vols over more than 25 other programs, including Florida State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

Campbell becomes the 22nd commit in Tennessee’s class and the Vols' 15th verbal pledge since the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to Rivals analyst Chad Simmons, Campbell would add some versatility to the Vols roster.

“He can flex out. He’s not the in-line blocker, but he’s a guy that creates mismatches. He has a big catch radius. He has a very good straight-line speed. He’s a guy who’s played a lot of receivers. He’s a good route runner. He can fight for the football. He’s a guy who’s gotten a lot stronger in the last year or year and a half. He was in that 200-pound mark then. People were asking, ‘Was he a big receiver or a flex tight end?’ He’s definitely grown into that flex tight end. He’s over 230 pounds now. Much more solid frame. Much more physical and much more aggressive," said Simmons.

According to our partners at VolQuest, Tennessee is favored to pick up another commitment from Alabama athlete Trinity Bell. The 6'7" two-sport star could play defensive end but wants to start his career at tight end.

The Vols are also heavily in the mix for in-state standout Hudson Wolfe. The Top 50 prospect from Hardin County (Tenn.) has visited Rocky Top countless times in the last few years, including a stop just before the shutdown. Tennessee is battling Ohio State and Ole Miss for Wolfe, but has surged of late.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

