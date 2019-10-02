Gibbs two-sport standout faces tough college decision

Gibbs High School two-sport standout Megan Turner is volleying with a big decision.

Middle Tennessee recently offered a volleyball scholarship to the libero. Lincoln Memorial first offered the middle infielder a spot on the softball team.

"When they offered me I was shocked. I was like no way, this can't be happening," said Turner.

"Right now it's coming down to which sport I want to play and which one I want to play for the next four years."

While Turner is surprised by the news, her parents aren't.

"We don't really push our kids about getting a scholarship. We just tell them to play hard and enjoy high school sports and whatever comes that way comes that way," said Brad Turner.

Megan's dad Brad is the head football coach at Gibbs.

"I love it. Most people would say having your dad at school with you isn't what a high school girl would want but my dad is my best friend and I love having him with me through both sports that I play and they just push me to be the best that I can be," said Megan.

"My parents have really pushed me to stay strong in my faith during this and rely on my faith and pray about what would be best for me."