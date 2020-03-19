Golf helping locals 'social distance' while getting fresh air

Mother Nature cooperated with people in East Tennessee who wanted to get out of the house on the first day of spring. For many, local golf courses provide a safe way to get outside while still practicing social distancing.

"Golf and shooting guns and fishing is about the only thing you can do and is responsible right now so it's a country boy's dream," said Concord Park course manager Lucas Forstrom. "You can play a round of golf without coming into direct or indirect contact with anyone so you don't have to touch another person. You can put out with the flag in the pole and really just come in contact with your clubs and your ball and that's it for the most part so it's hard to get any safer really."

If nothing else, hitting the links for a few hours was a welcome distraction from all the bad news people have been seeing this past week.

"It was just a good opportunity for us to get outside and not really think about what all else is going on. We just wanted to kind of enjoy a little time outside," said Bart Dockery.

