Guarantano named to Unitas watch list

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano added another notch to his preseason awards list after being named to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List presented by A.O. Smith Corporation on Monday.

Named after Unitas, the eventer of football's two-minute drill, the award is presented annually to college football's top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.

Guarantano is one of 49 FBS quarterbacks recognized and one of just four signal callers from the SEC on the docket. The redshirt junior passed for 1,907 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018 while throwing only three interceptions, the fewest of any FBS quarterback who started 12 or more games.

Last season, the Lodi, N.J., native shattered the UT record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception by tossing 166 straight passes without a pick, breaking the old mark of 143 set by Casey Clausen in 2003.

The announcement comes after Guarantano was featured on the 2019 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, awarded to college football's best all-around player.

The Vols open their 2019 season on Aug. 31 when they welcome Georgia State to Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Tennessee 2019 Preseason Watch List Selections

Darrell Taylor – Chuck Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Jarrett Guarantano – Maxwell Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Ty Chandler – Doak Walker Award

Dominick Wood-Anderson – John Mackey Award

Brandon Kennedy – Rimington Trophy

Ryan Johnson – Wuerffel Trophy

Trey Smith – Wuerffel Trophy

Riley Lovingood – Patrick Mannelly Award

