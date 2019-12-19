HIGHLIGHTS: Austin-East guts out OT win over Farragut; Sevier County picks up road win over Carter

CARTER VS. SEVIER COUNTY

Just two days removed from a solid 20-point win over district foe South-Doyle, Sevier County picked up a tough road win at Carter 70-60 Thursday night.

FARRAGUT VS. AUSTIN-EAST

Austin-East rallied from an eight point deficit late in the forth quarter to force overtime against Farragut Thursday night.

The Roadrunners staved off the Admirals for a 73-71 win in the opening game of the 5Star Preps Classic.

BEARDEN VS. BRADLEY CENTRAL

Bearden looked the part of defending state champion, dismantling Bradley Central 47-27. A.J. Pruitt paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 12 points.

A-E and Bearden square off at Farragut High School Friday at 4:30.

OTHER SCORES

Jefferson County 51 - CAK 46

Gatlinburg-Pittman 60 - Honaker (VA) 43

Campbell County 53 - Oliver Springs 28

Fulton 60 - Union County 49

Kingston 59 - Harriman 53

Lenoir City 69 - Halls 43

McMinn Central 53 - Loudon 52

TKA 78 - Cumberland County 66

GIRLS SCORES

Bradley Central 36 - Bearden 26

Maryville 63 - Fulton 37

Lebanon 50 - Oak ridge 43

Halls 52 - Lenoir City 41

Sevier County 55 - Carter 37

Gatlinburg-Pittman 73 - Pikeville (KY) 38

Central 43 - Ringgold (GA) 38

Clinton 65 - Sunbright 57

Kingston 49 - Harriman 27

Union county 53 - William Blount 45

McMinn Central 69 - Loudon 40