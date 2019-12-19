HIGHLIGHTS: Austin-East guts out OT win over Farragut; Sevier County picks up road win over Carter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT.) -- CARTER VS. SEVIER COUNTY
Just two days removed from a solid 20-point win over district foe South-Doyle, Sevier County picked up a tough road win at Carter 70-60 Thursday night.
FARRAGUT VS. AUSTIN-EAST
Austin-East rallied from an eight point deficit late in the forth quarter to force overtime against Farragut Thursday night.
The Roadrunners staved off the Admirals for a 73-71 win in the opening game of the 5Star Preps Classic.
BEARDEN VS. BRADLEY CENTRAL
Bearden looked the part of defending state champion, dismantling Bradley Central 47-27. A.J. Pruitt paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 12 points.
A-E and Bearden square off at Farragut High School Friday at 4:30.
OTHER SCORES
Jefferson County 51 - CAK 46
Gatlinburg-Pittman 60 - Honaker (VA) 43
Campbell County 53 - Oliver Springs 28
Fulton 60 - Union County 49
Kingston 59 - Harriman 53
Lenoir City 69 - Halls 43
McMinn Central 53 - Loudon 52
TKA 78 - Cumberland County 66
GIRLS SCORES
Bradley Central 36 - Bearden 26
Maryville 63 - Fulton 37
Lebanon 50 - Oak ridge 43
Halls 52 - Lenoir City 41
Sevier County 55 - Carter 37
Gatlinburg-Pittman 73 - Pikeville (KY) 38
Central 43 - Ringgold (GA) 38
Clinton 65 - Sunbright 57
Kingston 49 - Harriman 27
Union county 53 - William Blount 45
McMinn Central 69 - Loudon 40