Harper: Week off was beneficial for Lady Vols

The No. 20 Lady Vols (5-0) play their third of six straight home games on Tuesday night, as they welcome the Golden Lions (0-3) for a 7 p.m. contest at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and available on Lady Vol Radio Network stations.

Lady Vols win against Tennessee State / Source: WVLT News

This will mark the first meeting between UT and UAPB. The Lady Vols are coming off a 73-46 victory over Stetson last Tuesday night. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, meanwhile, fell 65-50 at Illinois last Thursday evening.

Leading up to Tuesday night's game, the Lady Vols were off for a full week, the longest stretch with no games since the season began.

Coach Kellie Harper said the break allowed the team to install new wrinkles, both offensively and defensively.

"It is huge. We don't get enough practices. It is good for us to get some practices in and working on us instead of working on an opponent," said Harper.

