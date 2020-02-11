Hoops signee Springer named Naismith High School semifinalist

Tennessee basketball signee Jaden Springer has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Trophy. The 10-man list features seven signees of major conference schools, with four planning to attend and play for SEC programs, which is the most of any conference.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club identifies athletes and coaches from around the country who exemplify outstanding talent and success. The Naismith High School Trophy for Boys Player of the Year is one of the highest honors a high school basketball player can receive.

Springer is a 6-4 guard from Charlotte, North Carolina, who is attending IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is rated as a top-20 prospect nationally.

Springer is joined by fellow Tennessee signees Keon Johnson and Corey Walker to make up what ranks as the nation's fifth-best basketball recruiting class according to ESPN and Rivals.com.

Last year, Springer played a key role in leading IMG Academy to the 2019 Geico High School National Championship while averaging 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. IMG Academy is currently ranked No. 2 in the state Florida and 13th in the country.

As the competition for Boys Player of the Year nears its conclusion, the Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the award's five finalists on Feb. 20, and the 2020 Boys Player of the Year will be revealed on March 10 in Atlanta.