Junior Golf benefits from charity event

Golf’s best will hit the links next week as the PGA Tour makes its long-awaited return to regular play.

The pros have been training on their own while also having a little fun.

On Sunday, Tour pro’s Scott Stallings, Peter Malnati, Wes Roach and Eric Axley gathered for the Holston Hills Country Club PGA Shootout presented by Pete Michaels Traffic.

Michaels donated $1,000 Sunday to Junior Golf, $400 to the winning charity, and $300 to the other three charities.

Holston Hills members were on hand for the event, which was held with social distancing guidelines in mind, the same rules the golfers will adhere to when they hit the course for real next week.

The guidelines won't prevent the Tour from swinging into action according to Peter Malnati.

"I think the PGA Tour has an opportunity because we are an outdoor sport we can do this responsibly and I think we can be a really good example for people to see and something for people to watch and get excited about again," Malnati said.

The event raised $6,000 for local charities like the Kids play Free and First Tee Program’s of Knoxville as well as the Tennessee Federation of Golf Knoxville.

"It's nice to be able to give back, playing junior golf in Knoxville here, I'm just excited to get to playing," Pro Wes Roach said.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Scott Stallings added with regards to raising money for his Kids Free Golf program, "An opportunity for kids to get in touch with the game with no costs and every kid be there and we'll take care of the rest."

