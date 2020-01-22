Update: Big-12 hands out more suspensions following brawl

The Big 12 Conference has issued its formal reprimands in response to Tuesday night's brawl between Kansas and Kansas State, handing down suspensions to four players involved in the incident. Among them, Kansas big man Silvio De Sousa received the harshest punishment with a 12-game suspension. Teammate David McCormack is suspended two games.

Kansas State players James Love and Antonio Gordon received bans of eight and three games, respectively.

Kansas conducted its own investigation and announced Wednesday morning that it was suspending De Sousa indefinitely pending further reaction from the Big 12 office. Given the length of the suspension, De Sousa won't be eligible to return to action until KU's regular-season finale against Texas Tech on Mar. 7.

"That was an embarrassment on our part for the role that we played in it," Kansas coach Bill Self said following Tuesday's game, adding that Kansas was "in the wrong."

Tennessee heads to Lawrence Saturday afternoon to play the Jayhawks.

De Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side, but he may not be the only one facing punishment.

Several other players that left the bench and were involved in an ugly fracas that spilled into disability seating behind one of the baskets in Allen Fieldhouse.